A planetary alignment will be visible this week. Here's the best chance to see it around NYC.

Seven planets are putting on a parade in the night sky, and the planetary alignment is expected to be visible this week over the greater New York City area.

The parade started with just four planets last month, but now three others have joined for an even better view.

What is the parade of planets?

CBS News New York

It's called a parade, because all seven planets are marching across the same path.

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn are the most visible, while Uranus and Neptune are more difficult.

"You should have a good view of Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, Mars, the moon in the night sky," explained Noah Petro, research scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center.

"Uranus and Neptune are not visible to your eye... Mercury is really close to the sun, and it's going to give you trouble," said Jackie Faherty, an astrophysicist at the American Museum of Natural History.

Stargazers will need binoculars or a telescope in order to see all seven planets. Try a west-facing waterfront, arrive just before sunset and set up away from direct light. Then, note the location where the sun hits the horizon.

When and where to look for the planetary alignment

CBS News New York

As of now, the best day to view the alignment in our region will be Friday, as both Wednesday and Thursday are likely to have extensive cloud coverage within the hour after sunset.

However, despite a mostly sunny day on Friday, high level clouds will start to increase from west to east around the time of sunset.

CBS News New York

Areas to the east of the city, especially Suffolk County, will have the best chance of viewing.

Next up, a total lunar eclipse steals the show in a few weeks, around March 13 and 14.

