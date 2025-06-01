Watch CBS News
Small plane crashes into Long Island Sound, 2 people rescued, U.S. Coast Guard says

By
Mark Prussin
Mark Prussin is a digital producer at CBS New York.
Two people were rescued after a small plane crashed into Long Island Sound off the coast of Connecticut, the U.S. Coast Guard says. 

The plane went down Sunday morning southeast of the Thimble Islands, located near Branford, according to the Coast Guard. 

FAA investigating small plane crash in Connecticut

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was investigating the crash of a Piper PA-32 with two people on board in the waters south of Tweed New Haven Airport at around 10:30 a.m. 

"Coast Guard Station New Haven dispatched a 45-foot small boat after the Sector Long Island Sound Command Center received notification from the Air Traffic Control tower," the Coast Guard said in a statement to CBS News New York.

The two people were in stable condition after being taken to the shore for EMS treatment, the Coast Guard said in a post to social media

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Adi Guajardo contributed to this report.

