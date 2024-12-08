Plane circles MetLife Stadium with sign calling Giants a "dumpster fire"

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Roughly 90 minutes before the New York Giants-New Orleans Saints game on Sunday, a small plane circled MetLife Stadium with a sign urging Giants co-owner John Mara to overhaul the team.

"Mr. Mara, enough. Please fix this dumpster fire!" the sign read as it was towed behind the rear of the small plane.

The Giants (2-10) entered Sunday's game on a seven-game losing streak and in last place in the NFC East. The team has made the NFL Playoffs just twice since winning Super Bowl XLVI in 2012.

Giants head coach and GM on the hot seat

Another disappointing season has put head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen on the hot seat. New York made the playoffs in Daboll's first season in 2022, but went 6-11 the following season.

The 2022 season was encouraging because the Giants won a playoff game against Minnesota, the first time they had done that since the playoffs after the 2011 season.

This season, the Giants released quarterback Daniel Jones less than halfway into a four-year, $160 million contract. Jones was cut on Nov. 22 after the Giants told him he was not going to play again this season, and he asked Mara to release him. The quarterback signed with the Vikings practice squad the following week.

There was a similar incident in the late 1970s when a plane hired by fans flew over Giants Stadium with a trailing banner that read "15 Years of Lousy Football. ... We've Had Enough." Between 1973-79, the Giants won no more than six games in a season, with the six wins coming in '78 and '79 when the NFL expanded from a 14-game to a 16-game regular season.