Minnesota Vikings signing former New York Giants QB Daniel Jones

At 9-2 after OT win against Bears, are the Vikings a real contender?

At 9-2 after OT win against Bears, are the Vikings a real contender?

At 9-2 after OT win against Bears, are the Vikings a real contender?

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings are signing recently released New York Giants quarterback and former first-round pick Daniel Jones.

CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reported the signing Wednesday morning, citing sources.

"Jones lands on a playoff contender and can back up Sam Darnold while learning under Kevin O'Connell," Jonathan Jones said.

Daniel Jones, 27, was benched last week and later released from the Giants (2-9) amid a disappointing performance so far this season. He was officially an unrestricted free agent on Monday.

While Daniel Jones' poor play was a factor in his benching, so was his $23 million injury guarantee for next year. The Giants are well out of contention this year and an injury to Daniel Jones would hamstring them financially next season. Tommy DeVito, the Giants' new starting QB, is a former undrafted free agent. In seven starts, he is 3-4, throwing for 1,290 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Cowboys defeated the Giants 20-15. Vera Nieuwenhuis / AP

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports it's a one-year deal for $375,000 and the QB will start on the practice squad. It is unclear at this point where Daniel Jones will fall in the depth chart this season. Backup quarterback Nick Mullens has been solid when asked to jump in temporarily in games when Darnold brushed off injuries.

Vikings fans are familiar with Daniel Jones, as he picked apart the Vikings' defense in the team's 2022 loss in the playoffs after a 13-4 season.

The move also brings up questions as to how next year's depth chart will look. First-round pick J.J. McCarthy is the only quarterback under contract next year and he is recovering from a meniscus injury. With Darnold likely to sign elsewhere this offseason, the Vikings could be giving Daniel Jones an audition for next season as McCarthy's backup or a spot starter.