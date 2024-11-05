Steelers trade for Jets wide receiver Mike Williams, Packers defensive end Preston Smith

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: Nov. 4, 2024 Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: Nov. 4, 2024 16:46

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Following the Steelers trade for wide receiver Mike Williams from the New York Jets, Pittsburgh has bolstered its defense by acquiring edge rusher Preston Smith from the Green Bay Packers.

The Steelers will send a 2025 5th-round pick to the Jets for the veteran receiver. The Steelers are sending a seventh-round draft pick to the Packers in exchange for Smith.

Williams, 30, has 12 receptions for 166 yards and no touchdowns this season.

A former Clemson Tiger in college, Williams was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers with the seventh pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

While with the Chargers, Williams caught 309 passes for 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Preston Smith, 31, was a 2015 second-round pick of the Washington Commanders. He has spent the past five seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

In 146 career games, Smith has recorded 411 total tackles and 66 sacks.