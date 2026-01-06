Police fatally shoot man with machete in Piscataway, N.J., find 3 family members dead

Police shot and killed a man armed with a machete who confronted them Monday evening in Piscataway, New Jersey, authorities said.

Officers then went on to make a horrific discovery inside his home on River Road, finding the bodies of the suspect's mother and grandparents.

Police said they were responding to a 911 call from the home at around 5:30 p.m. Monday, made by the only survivor of the incident.

According to the New Jersey Attorney General's Office, when Piscataway officers arrived on the scene, the suspect charged at them with the machete. The officers responded with stun guns, but that did not stop him.

Neighbors said they heard three or four shots, adding they had never noticed anything out of the ordinary at the home.

"Given the fact that the individual was carrying a machete and he had already committed three murders inside, you have to think about the officers' health and well being, too," Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

Gov. Phil Murphy called the incident "a tragedy at so many levels."

Platkin called it "an unspeakable tragedy."