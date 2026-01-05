3 bodies found inside Piscataway home following police shooting, N.J. Attorney General's Office says

A harrowing discovery was made at a home in Middlesex County, New Jersey, on Monday night following a deadly police shooting.

Three bodies were found inside a residence on River Road in Piscataway at around 5:30 p.m., the state Attorney General's Office said.

The New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Police Benevolent Association said on social media it was a "horrific crime."

What we know

Following a 911 call, officials say Piscataway police officers responded to the home and encountered a man with a knife and fatally shot him. Officials say when the officers then went inside the home they found three people dead.

CBS News New York's Adi Guajardo spoke with a resident who lives nearby who said she heard "three or four" gunshotsoo ring out.

"I didn't think it was going to go that far, but you could tell that they came to try to stop him," the resident said.

She said that while she did not know the occupants of the home personally, she described them as normal and nice.

Police have not released the name of the suspect, the officers involved, or the identities of the victims found dead inside the home. Investigators are still trying to piece together the gruesome scene.

Please stay with CBS News New York for more on this developing story.