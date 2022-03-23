Crews battling fire at PepsiCo facility in Piscataway
PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Crews are battling a fire at a PepsiCo facility in Piscataway.
It started around 6:30 p.m. at the facility right off New Brunswick Avenue.
The fire appears to have started in the back area of the facility.
From Chopper 2, CBS2's Dan Rice reported what looks like bolted material is still glowing from the fire, and the blaze had spread to a number of solar panels on the roof, as well.
Multiple crews from multiple towns were still trying to get the fire under control around 8:30 p.m.
The cause of the fire is not yet known, and there have been no reports of any injuries.
