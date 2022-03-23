Crews battling fire at PepsiCo facility in Piscataway

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Crews are battling a fire at a PepsiCo facility in Piscataway.

It started around 6:30 p.m. at the facility right off New Brunswick Avenue.

The fire appears to have started in the back area of the facility.

A major structural fire is occurring in #Piscataway and residents are asked to avoid New Brunswick Avenue, Carlton Avenue and Lakeview Avenue to enable first responder vehicles to access it. Please do not drive over to view the site and please stay inside if you can. — Piscataway Township (@PWAYNJ) March 22, 2022

From Chopper 2, CBS2's Dan Rice reported what looks like bolted material is still glowing from the fire, and the blaze had spread to a number of solar panels on the roof, as well.

Multiple crews from multiple towns were still trying to get the fire under control around 8:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, and there have been no reports of any injuries.