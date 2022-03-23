Watch CBS News

Crews battling fire at PepsiCo facility in Piscataway

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Fire burns at PepsiCo facility in Piscataway, New Jersey 00:55

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Crews are battling a fire at a PepsiCo facility in Piscataway.

It started around 6:30 p.m. at the facility right off New Brunswick Avenue.

The fire appears to have started in the back area of the facility.

From Chopper 2, CBS2's Dan Rice reported what looks like bolted material is still glowing from the fire, and the blaze had spread to a number of solar panels on the roof, as well.

Multiple crews from multiple towns were still trying to get the fire under control around 8:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, and there have been no reports of any injuries.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 22, 2022 / 8:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.