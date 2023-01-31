Pink pigeon rescued in Madison Square Park

NEW YORK - A pink pigeon is now safe after being rescued in Madison Square Park.

The Wild Bird Fund shared a picture of the bird on their social media, saying it's a domestic king pigeon that was deliberately dyed pink and released. It was found and rescued by a parkgoer and taken to the organization for care.

They also said the bird is young and shows signs of long-term malnutrition.

"This poor bird has it bad enough as a domestic bird unable to find food in the wild, fly well or escape predators," they wrote. "But being a bright, unusual color makes him even more of a target."

Pigeons come in many different colors and plumages, but pink isn't one of them. This is a domestic king pigeon who was... Posted by Wild Bird Fund on Monday, January 30, 2023

The organization hopes that sharing the picture will help raise awareness about the negative effects of dying birds.

If you see a dyed or all-white pigeon in the wild, or any tame bird standing around looking lost, they recommend catching the bird and bringing it to a pigeon rescue or animal sanctuary.