Pierogi plush pillow sold at Brooklyn restaurant coveted by many Winter Olympics fans

Poland has been getting quite a lot of attention at the Olympics because of its unofficial mascot: a pierogi plush pillow.

It turns out the only place in the United States where the pillows have been sold is right here in New York City.

Brooklyn pierogi restuarant flooded with emails

Edible or plush, both forms of pierogis sold at Pierozek in Brooklyn – the only Michelin Guide Polish restaurant in the U.S. – are made with love.

"It's our international logo, so to speak," restaurant co-owner Radek Kucharski said.

There's no better example of that than the 2026 Winter Olympics, where Team Poland has proudly raised up a plush pierogi pillow. It's the same pillow you can find decorating booths at Pierozek.

Poland's Vladimir Samoilov (bottom row, C) gestures in the kiss and cry area after competing in the figure skating team event men's singles short program during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan on February 7, 2026. WANG Zhao /AFP via Getty Images

Many fans trying to track down where to buy a pillow of their own have reached out to the restaurant.

"We've got hundreds, if not thousands, of emails – I would have to actually check – and lots of phone calls, but unfortunately, they literally sold out overnight," Kucharski said.

Pierogi pillow makers trying to accommodate requests

Pierozek has been buying the pillows in small batches from an online shop called Luft for the past three years. The pillows are handmade by people with disabilities, and the company is made up of just over a dozen people.

Luft posted on its social media accounts in Polish thanking its new fans and asking for support in expanding its shop to accommodate the mounting requests.

Kucharski said there's no word on when Pierozek may be getting another shipment of pillows.

"We reached out to Luft in Katowice, and we're hoping to receiving them as soon as possible," he said.

The co-owner of Pierozek in Brooklyn says a website claiming to sell pierogi plush pillows used photos from his restaurant's social media accounts in their customer reviews section. CBS News New York

In the meantime, Kucharski is warning shoppers to be careful of what they find online.

One website appears to offer the plushies for $16.99 each, but some of the pictures used in the customer reviews section were taken off of Pierozek's social media accounts. Kucharski pointed out that the background in one "customer" photo was clearly the wall of the restaurant.

"It's a knock-off, so guys, you've gotta be careful with these websites," he said.