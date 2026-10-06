Deadline looms for NYC homeowners to file for pied-à-terre tax exemption

Tuesday is the last day for New York City property owners to file for exemption from the city's new pied-à-terre tax, despite ongoing legal battles challenging the surcharge.

Residents who got a notice in the mail have until midnight to prove their property is their primary home, or face surcharges on their upcoming tax bills due Jan. 1.

The new tax, which targets pricey second homes, has been marred by legal drama and setbacks on multiple fronts.

Last week, a Staten Island judge ruled the city mishandled the rollout by unfairly shifting the burden to thousands of homeowners to prove their basic residency and ordered officials to redo the process.

The city filed an appeal, which put the ruling on hold.

Two other legal challenges were also filed last week, arguing the taxes are unconstitutional because they target only nonresidents.

Despite the ongoing legal drama, the Mamdani administration is refusing to delay its rollout.

Gov. Kathy Hochul authorized the city to collect the tax in her budget plan earlier this year, projecting it could generate $500 million annually.

It's unclear if the city will see that revenue this fiscal year if courts block or delay its implementation.