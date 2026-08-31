Court hearing on NYC's pied-à-terre tax to be held on Staten Island

A hearing is set for Monday afternoon over a lawsuit filed on behalf of homeowners who say they shouldn't have to pay New York City's pied-à-terre tax.

A judge on Staten Island will hear arguments in a lawsuit that has already forced Zohran Mamdani's administration to backtrack on its controversial tax on second homes.

Attorney Randy Mastro is suing the city on behalf of homeowners who say they are full-time residents. They say they were wrongly caught up in the tax meant for owners of second homes valued at over $5 million.

Just last week, the mayor reduced the pool of possible homeowners who have to pay. He blamed outdated tax records, saying the city didn't have access to 2025 income filings when the first letters to about 17,000 property owners went out.

New letters are now going to a reduced pool of 10,800 people. The deadline for owners to provide proof that they actually live in the apartments full time was extended to Oct. 6.

Mastro said he isn't buying the city's excuses and will not drop the case. He is arguing the city should have reviewed state tax data before sending the notices.

He accused the Mamdani administration of placing the burden on thousands of New Yorkers to prove they live in their own homes rather than determining eligibility beforehand.

The court hearing is scheduled for 2:15 p.m.