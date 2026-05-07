New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to make budget announcement

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to make an announcement regarding the state's budget on Thursday morning.

In January, she proposed a record $260 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year. She said the goal is to improve affordability while managing dramatic cuts in federal aid without raising taxes.

The state budget is more than a month late, having missed its April 1 deadline.

Hochul, Mamdani at odds over taxes

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has repeatedly called for the state to "tax the rich."

"It is time to ask New York City's wealthiest and large corporations to pay their fair share, while also working toward a fiscal relationship with the state that better reflects New York City's status as the economic engine of the state," he previously said.

Mamdani is hoping the money could go towards fixing the city's $12 billion budget gap.

Hochul slammed the mayor's latest idea, which was for the state to reduce the Pass-Through Equity Tax credit (PTET).

What's included in the proposed budget?

Some of Hochul's ideas include: