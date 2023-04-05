Pickleball America, largest indoor pickleball center in the U.S., coming to Stamford Town Center mall

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. - It's described as a cross between tennis, ping pong and badminton.

By any measure, pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country, and there's strong demand for places to play.

Now, pickleball is coming to a local shopping mall.

Millions of Americans are passionate about pickleball.

"You get a good workout. You can really work up a sweat quickly," said pickleball player Marcelo Nacht.

Court space is at such a premium, the Y in New Rochelle put temporary pickleball setups on its basketball court.

"Demand is there. Demand is absolutely there," said Marcelo Verdesoto of the New Rochelle YMCA.

Which is why a group of local entrepreneurs is repurposing the old Saks Off Fifth space at the Stamford Town Center to create Pickleball America. With 28 courts, it will be the largest indoor pickleball center in the United States.

"We're looking forward to just uniting all walks of people and inspiring them to play pickle," said Mia Schipani, one of the principals behind Pickleball America.

She says outdoor pickleball courts can lead to complaints from neighbors, as was the case recently in Ridgewood, New Jersey. With plenty of empty space at Stamford Town Center, indoor pickleball could be a boon, not a bother.

So, can pickleball help save the mall?

"I think this is just going to drive a lot of foot traffic through the mall. It's going to be a destination," Schipani said.

Most players say the growth of the sport is fueled by the camaraderie as much as the exercise.

"It doesn't matter if you're 80 or 20. It's still something that as human beings we crave and need," Verdesoto said.

"We take it seriously, but we have fun while we're playing," said player Cheryl Goldstein.

Pickleball is a smash hit, soon to be served up at the Stamford mall.

The family that owns Safavieh Furnishings bought the Stamford Town Center three years ago and says indoor pickleball will help position the mall as a regional wellness and entertainment center.