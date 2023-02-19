Midtown health club opens New York City's first indoor pickleball courts

NEW YORK -- There's a new spot in New York City to play a sport soaring in popularity: pickleball.

As we've reported, pickleball has controversially taken over some parks. CBS2's Lisa Rozner takes us to what are believed to be the city's first official, indoor pickleball courts.

The courts are lined, the netting is up and the surface is ready. It's designed specifically for the game of pickleball.

The sport, players say, is co-ed and combines a little bit of racquetball, paddleball, tennis and ping-pong.

"I think it's very unique in the sense that anybody can play. Age is never an issue," said Simone Jardim, a professional pickleball player.

"I love to bring pickleball to all of United States. It is the most amazing sport," said Bahram Akradi, CEO of Life Time. "When I saw this sport and I got involved with it, I realized this will be the most participated sport in America within so many years."

The two indoor pickleball courts just opened at Life Time Fitness on 11th Avenue and 42nd Street and will be open every day of the week, morning through night.

Across the five boroughs, the Parks Department has 11 pickleball courts. But most are closed from December to March. and they require a permit.

"Finding availability for pickleball in New York City can be a challenge," said Andy Peeke, a pickleball coach. "I play in a Wednesday night group in Brooklyn, but it's different surfaces."

Life Time is hoping to build another dozen pickleball courts in the city this year. To play, people have to be club members.

As interest peaks, the goal is to have around 500 similar courts across the country by the end of 2023, Akradi said.

"We're gonna have group lessons, one-on-one lessons, leagues, tournaments. We'll have pretty much everything for every pickleball player," said Peeke.

A recent study showed 14 percent of Americans have played pickleball at least once in the last year.