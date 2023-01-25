Piano from Broadway revival of "The Piano Lesson" heading to the Smithsonian

Piano from "The Piano Lesson" going to African American museum

NEW YORK -- A prop from recent Broadway play will soon head to the Smithsonian in Washington.

The piano from the revival of "The Piano Lesson" will go to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Key to the play's plot, the upright was designed using 3D-printing technology to create African carvings made by an enslaved ancestor of a main character.

Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington and Danielle Brooks lead the revival of August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama.

"The Piano Lesson" ends its run on Sunday.