Phillipsburg Police officer shot while responding to domestic violence call
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. -- A Phillipsburg, New Jersey, police officer was shot while responding to a domestic violence call Saturday.
According to the New Jersey attorney general, one civilian was also injured, and the shooter is dead.
The AG says the shooter's death "is not believed at this time to be the result of police use of force."
Gov. Phil Murphy said on Twitter, "Our thoughts are with a Phillipsburg police officer who was shot in the line of duty today. We are praying for a full and speedy recovery."
The investigation is ongoing.
