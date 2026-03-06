New Jersey commits $1.2 million to town plagued by sinkholes

New Jersey is stepping up to help a town recover from a plague of sinkholes after several opened last month.

While Phillipsburg will be able to make repairs with the $1.2 million promised Friday by Gov. Mikie Sherrill, it won't be enough to get all impacted residents back in their homes.

Phillipsburg sinkhole relief

Sherrill announced the funding as work continued on Summit Street, where a series of underground voids caused multiple sinkholes to open in mid-February.

"We are providing $1.2 million to get the permanent fix in for this road, to make sure people are kept safe here," the governor said Friday.

Phillipsburg declared a state of emergency last month when a sinkhole swallowed a dump truck. More than a half dozen homes were deemed unsafe as nearby roads and sidewalks sagged.

A dump truck was swallowed by a sinkhole in Phillipsburg, N.J. on Feb. 18, 2026. CBS News New York

Mayor Randy Piazza said the state's money won't cover everything, but it's a huge help with the town's limited budget.

"We couldn't be more grateful for [Gov. Sherrill's] efforts to provide Phillipsburg with that type of relief, so the burden doesn't fall on the taxpayers," Piazza said.

Homeowners say insurance won't cover

Residents who had to leave their homes said they need help too, since their insurance won't cover sinkhole damage.

"Don't even matter if the city, the water company, had a leak. It doesn't matter. They don't cover sinkholes. I didn't know that. I know it now," Dan Roerig, a landlord, said.

We're told repairs to the road are nearly complete and the street should reopen soon, but eight homes remain deemed unsafe.