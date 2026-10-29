New Jersey oil refinery, locked-out union workers reach tentative deal

The largest oil refinery on the East Coast has reached a tentative agreement with hundreds of locked-out union workers.

New Jersey's Phillips 66 Bayway Refinery and the Linden Terminal had locked out some 400 union employees as of Oct. 20 after contract negotiations failed.

"We can confirm that we have reached a tentative agreement with the union. We will have more information to share if that agreement is ratified by union members. Our focus right now, throughout this process and at all times is on maintaining safe and responsible operations and continuing to meet the needs of our customers," a spokesperson for Phillips 66 said.

Teamsters Local 877 President Jeff Sanford acknowledged the agreement and said the membership will begin voting on it Friday.

Prior to the lockout, the union had said it was seeking a better and safer contract. During the lockout, union members were out on the picket line, and occasionally blocked trucks from entering the refinery.

Phillips 66 kept the facility in operation during the lockout, staffed by engineers and supervisors.

The Bayway Refinery processes gasoline and diesel fuel. It also provides jet fuel to Newark Liberty International Airport. It's the largest refinery of its kind on the East Coast.