Union employees locked out of New Jersey oil refineries after contracts expire

Union-represented employees have been locked out of the Phillips 66 Bayway Refinery and Linden Terminal in New Jersey.

The contract extension covering the employees at these facilities expired at 4 p.m. Monday, according to Phillips 66.

"In the absence of a further extension and to meet our commitment to safe and reliable operations, Phillips 66 has now locked out union-represented employees at those facilities," a statement read.

Teamsters Local 877 said members of the union voted down the tentative agreement with Phillips 66.

"It is up to this company to do the right thing and end the lockout by coming back to the table and offering a contract that shows their hardworking employees the respect and dignity they deserve," a statement read.

Video from Chopper 2 showed employees outside the facilities picketing.

According to the Phillips 66 website, the Bayway Refinery produces a high percentage of transportation fuels along with residual fuel oil and home heating oil.

Phillips 66 said they plan to maintain safe operations at the facilities with other personnel, including supervisors, engineers and technical experts, among others.