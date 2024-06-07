The Phillies and Mets are playing in the 2024 MLB London Series. Here's what to know.

Meet the UK-based Phillies fan who's helping grow baseball in England Meet the UK-based Phillies fan who's helping grow baseball in England 21:40

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets are taking their rivalry across the pond to London Stadium, the home of West Ham United of the Premier League, in England for a two-game series this weekend.

Philadelphia and New York enter the weekend matchup headed in two different directions. The Phils have the National League's best record, while the Mets are spiraling down the National League East standings.

The Phillies and Mets have faced each other four times already, with Philadelphia winning three out of four in May.

Here is what you need to know about the MLB World Tour's 2024 London Series.

What time do the Phillies vs. Mets play?

The Phillies and Mets will play a two-game series at London Stadium on Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9. The teams will split being the home team, with Saturday a home game for New York and Sunday for Philly.

London is five hours ahead of Philadelphia and New York, so consider the start times for both games.

If you're staying home, the first pitch for the Saturday game is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET. If you're going to London, the game will begin at 6:10 p.m. BST — gates open at 3 p.m. BST.

Sunday's game will begin at 10:10 a.m. ET in Philadelphia and New York and 3:10 p.m. BST in London — gates open at noon BST.

How to watch the 2024 MLB London Series

MLB announced in December that FOX and ESPN would have the 2024 London Series games. FOX will carry Saturday's game and ESPN will air Sunday's matchup.

Phillies fans can also listen to the game on SportsRadio 94WIP and WTTM 1680.

Mets fans can listen on WCBS 880 or WINS 92.3 FM HD2.

How to buy tickets for the London Series

If you're headed to London but still don't have tickets, don't worry. Tickets are still available for both games on Ticketmaster.

Tickets for Saturday's game can be purchased here, and tickets for Sunday's game can be bought here. MLB is also offering fan experience ticket packages, starting at $785.

Fans can also buy tickets on third-party websites such as StubHub and VividSeats. At last check, it does not appear tickets are being sold on SeatGeek, the official fan ticket marketplace of MLB.

If you want to head to London for the series but haven't bought plane tickets yet, be prepared to pay. A Google search showed flights departing from Philadelphia International Airport on June 7 and returning on June 10 cost over $800 — it's cheaper to fly out of John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

How to get London Series merch

Fans seeking London Series merchandise can buy online or at the Phillies' or Mets' team stores.

The teams are selling MLB World Tour and London Series T-shirts, hoodies, hats, jerseys, posters, koozies and pennant flags. The Mets' website lists a London Series baseball signed by Jeff McNeil.

London Series merch is also available to buy online at Fanatics.





What to do if you're going to London

If you're traveling to London for the games, there will be plenty to do.

MLB will have a free fan festival at Trafalgar Square from June 7-9. The festival will include music, merch, batting cages, and a chance for fans from the United Kingdom, Philly, and New York to enjoy baseball and London.

On Friday, June 7, Phillies legend Chase Utley (who said in 2019 he hates the Mets) and former Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy will participate in a home run derby, and there will be a London Series Pub Quiz afterward.

Fans can also watch both games during the Trafalgar Square Takeover.

The Phanatic has already been through the area in London, walking across The Mall near Buckingham Palace and the Victoria Memorial – while dressed as a Buckingham Palace guard.

Phillies fans can also head to Philadelphia-inspired bar Passyunk Avenue in London. The popular bar will have a tailgate, bus tours and other fun events for Philly fans headed to England. More information is available on their website.

Fans can also follow "UK Phillies" on social media. The fan account is run by London native Dave Shaw, who became a Phillies fan in 2012 after attending a game in Philadelphia on the final leg of his backpacking trip across the United States.

"There are a lot of Philly fans based in the U.K. and Europe who are just as hearty as me," Shaw said on a "Gallen of Questions."

Where to watch if you're staying home in Philadelphia

Not everyone can afford a trip to London, but there are plenty of places in Philly to watch the Phils face the Mets this weekend.

McGillin's Olde Ale House in Center City will host a London watch party on Saturday and launch a Doyle $1 dog day to honor John Doyle. McGillin's will have drink specials and serve its "Phillies-tini."

Founding Fathers on South Street is another place to watch the games — the sports bar serves brunch at 10:30 a.m.

Fans can also head to Xfinity Live!, which will open early at 9 a.m. on Saturday for the Kenny Chesney concert and Sunday for the Phillies-Mets' 10:10 am. ET start.