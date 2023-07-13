Phillies 2024 schedule: open at home against Braves, end in Washington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A trip to London, opening at home and ending in the nation's capital. While the 2023 season is still ongoing, the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday released their schedule for next season.

The Phillies will open the 2024 season at home against the Atlanta Braves, with the opener scheduled for March 28. The Phils then welcome the Cincinnati Reds for a three-game set afterward.

The Phillies announced their 2024 season schedule on July 13, 2023.

As part of the MLB World Tour, the Phillies and Mets will square off in a two-game series in London on June 8-9.

The Phillies will visit Camden Yards for the first time since 2018, when they face the Orioles from June 14-16.

Philadelphia will wrap up the 2024 first half with a six-game homestand against the Los Angeles Dodgers (July 9-11) and Oakland Athletics (July 12-14).

The New York Yankees come to town at the end of July.

The Phils have four homestands in August and September. Their final home series will be Sept. 23-25 against the Chicago Cubs.

Their season will end in Washington against the Nationals on Sept. 27-29.