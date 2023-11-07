Kenny Chesney to play at Lincoln Financial Field as part of Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Kenny Chesney will return to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia next summer.
The country music star will bring his Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour to Philly on June 8, 2024. Joining Chesney on the tour are the Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker.
"I can't wait to get back out there, stadium-sized 'cause there's nothing like 60,000 members of No Shoes Nation singing these songs," Chesney said in a news release. "It's gonna be awesome."
Tickets for the Sun Goes Down tour will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 17. Presale tickets for "No Shoes Nation" will be available beginning Monday, Nov. 13.
Chesney has played the Linc a number of times during his career. During a 2018 concert, Chesney and former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz pulled a 10-year-old fan up on stage.
The Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour will begin on April 20 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, and end at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Chesney will also play at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Here is what the full tour looks like:
April 20: Tampa, Florida
April 27: Charlotte, North Carolina
May 4, Minneapolis, Minnesota
May 11, Arlington, Texas
May 18, Atlanta, Georgia
May 25, Landover, Maryland
June 1, Pittsburgh
June 8, Philadelphia
June 15, Chicago, Illinois
June 22, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
July 6, Kansas City, Missouri
July 13, Seattle, Washington
July 20, Los Angeles
July 27, Denver, Colorado
Aug. 3, Nashville, Tennessee
Aug. 10, Detroit, Michigan
Aug. 17, East Rutherford, New Jersey
Aug. 23, Foxborough, Massachusetts
