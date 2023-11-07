Kenny Chesney to play at Lincoln Financial Field as part of Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Kenny Chesney will return to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia next summer.

The country music star will bring his Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour to Philly on June 8, 2024. Joining Chesney on the tour are the Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker.

"I can't wait to get back out there, stadium-sized 'cause there's nothing like 60,000 members of No Shoes Nation singing these songs," Chesney said in a news release. "It's gonna be awesome."

I can’t wait to get back out there in stadiums across the country with @zacbrownband, @_megmoroney and @unclekracker for the Sun Goes Down 2024 Stadium Tour. There’s nothing like 60,000 members of @noshoesnation singing these songs... It’s gonna be awesome. #SunGoesDownTour pic.twitter.com/jOS8enKUSX — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) November 7, 2023

Tickets for the Sun Goes Down tour will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 17. Presale tickets for "No Shoes Nation" will be available beginning Monday, Nov. 13.

Chesney has played the Linc a number of times during his career. During a 2018 concert, Chesney and former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz pulled a 10-year-old fan up on stage.

The Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour will begin on April 20 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, and end at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Chesney will also play at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Here is what the full tour looks like:

April 20: Tampa, Florida

April 27: Charlotte, North Carolina

May 4, Minneapolis, Minnesota

May 11, Arlington, Texas

May 18, Atlanta, Georgia

May 25, Landover, Maryland

June 1, Pittsburgh

June 8, Philadelphia

June 15, Chicago, Illinois

June 22, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

July 6, Kansas City, Missouri

July 13, Seattle, Washington

July 20, Los Angeles

July 27, Denver, Colorado

Aug. 3, Nashville, Tennessee

Aug. 10, Detroit, Michigan

Aug. 17, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Aug. 23, Foxborough, Massachusetts