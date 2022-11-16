Philipse Manor Hall State Historic Site reopens after $20 million renovation, now tells the story of enslaved people there

YONKERS, N.Y. - The premier historic site in New York's third largest city is reopened after a $20 million renovation.

The work at Philipse Manor Hall State Historic Site in Yonkers took 18 months.

As CBS2's Tony Aiello reports, it finally tells a complete story dating back 350 years.

In the heart of downtown Yonkers, there's a beautiful 17th century structure that sits on a foundation of human suffering.

"Very ugly. Learning about Africans being enslaved here. Living in the cottages, that's heartbreaking, that's American history and you have to tell that," said Shanae Williams of the Yonkers City Council.

A complex and intertwined history is now front and center at Philpse Manor Hall State Historic Site after a $20 million renovation.

"We've been telling the rich guy at the top story, but he did not live alone," said Lavada Nahon.

Nahon, a state parks historian, says the site puts into context the lives of the native Munsee people, the European settlers, and the Africans they enslaved - 80 of them at one point - working the land and enriching the Philipse family.

"Enslaved peoples lived here, worked here, they built this community as well as the Native Americans. So it's righting the wrongs of the past," said Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Hochul toured the reopened site where a new elevator improves access and extensive new displays improve understanding. Technology is used extensively to tell the stories here and bring historical figures to life. The site also uses QR code technology to launch augmented reality scenes on your smartphone.

"Some of us are connected to our phones, so to be able to digitally access that and to get more content through that really expands that experience," Nahon said.

The site is named for the Philipse family, but other names are now given their due.