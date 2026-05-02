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Petar Musa scores MLS-leading 10th goal, Dallas beats Red Bulls 2-0

/ AP

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Petar Musa scored his 10th goal of the season, Samuel Sarver scored his first career goal in MLS, and FC Dallas beat the New York Red Bulls 2-0 on Saturday night to snap a four-game winless streak.

Dallas (4-3-4) had lost back-to-back games.

Musa gave Dallas a 1-0 lead in the 54th minute. Ran Binyamin, on the counter-attack, played an entry pass from near the top of the penalty arc to a charging Musa for a sliding first-touch finish from the right corner of the 6-yard box. The 28-year-old Musa went into the game tied with Nashville's Sam Surridge for most goals in MLS this season.

The Red Bulls (3-5-3) are winless in five straight.

Sarver, the 2025 MLS Next Pro MVP, headed a cross from Logan Farrington into a wide-open net to make it 2-0 in the 88th minute.

Ethan Horvath had four saves for New York.

The Red Bulls had 61% possession, but were outshot 12-7, 6-0 on target.

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