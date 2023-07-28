Watch CBS News
Vet offers tips on how to protect your pets during dangerous heat

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- As we continue to deal with excessive heat across the Tri-State Area, it's important to remember these temperatures can be uncomfortable, and even dangerous, for pets, too.

Dr. Tony Coronado, with Thrive Pet Healthcare, joined CBS New York to share tips on keeping animals safe.

He says one of the first signs of heat stroke in pets is panting.

"They're panting way stronger, way harder than they usually do, much faster, then when they try to rest, it just takes them a lot longer," he said.

Other signs include:

  • Excessive panting,
  • Lethargy,
  • Dark red or brick red gums,
  • Bloodshot eyes,
  • And weakness.

Watch the full interview in the video player above for more of Coronado's tips.

CLICK HERE for our Summer Safety Guide.

