Study: Many doctors don't know much about tick-borne alpha-gal syndrome We've been reporting about a red meat allergy associated with a tick bite. Now, the CDC is on high alert after a study found that many doctors don't know much about the condition or how to diagnose it. CBS New York's Alice Gainer spoke with one of the co-authors of that study, who says there's a hot spot here in New York with quite a few cases. Read more: https://cbsn.ws/44LUhmL