Man struck by falling tree near American Museum of Natural History

A man was rushed to the hospital after a tree branch fell on him near the American Museum of Natural History.

It happened just after 2 p.m. at 77th Street and Central Park West, not far from the entrance to the museum, according to the FDNY.

A witness in the area identified the victim as the operator of a hot dog cart.

A tree near the American Museum of Natural History struck someone on Sept. 11, 2026. CBS News New York

Video from the scene showed a large tree branch split high up in the tree, not far from the stairwell leading into the entrance.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.