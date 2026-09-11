Man struck by falling tree near American Museum of Natural History
A man was rushed to the hospital after a tree branch fell on him near the American Museum of Natural History.
It happened just after 2 p.m. at 77th Street and Central Park West, not far from the entrance to the museum, according to the FDNY.
A witness in the area identified the victim as the operator of a hot dog cart.
Video from the scene showed a large tree branch split high up in the tree, not far from the stairwell leading into the entrance.
This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.