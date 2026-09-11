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Man struck by falling tree near American Museum of Natural History

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
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Jesse Zanger

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A man was rushed to the hospital after a tree branch fell on him near the American Museum of Natural History. 

It happened just after 2 p.m. at 77th Street and Central Park West, not far from the entrance to the museum, according to the FDNY. 

A witness in the area identified the victim as the operator of a hot dog cart. 

chopper-3p-0911-hi-res-still-15-13-5007.jpg
A tree near the American Museum of Natural History struck someone on Sept. 11, 2026.  CBS News New York

Video from the scene showed a large tree branch split high up in the tree, not far from the stairwell leading into the entrance. 

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information. 

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