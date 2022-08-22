Gabriel Pereira's stunning goal helps NYCFC snap three-match slide, beat Chicago

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. -- Gabriel Pereira and Santiago Rodríguez scored goals early in each half and New York City FC

snapped a three-match losing streak with a 2-0 victory over the Chicago Fire on Sunday.

Pereira drilled a shot past Chicago goalkeeper Gaga Slonina into the upper right corner of the net from 10 feet outside the box to give NYCFC (13-7-6) a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute. It was Pereira's fifth goal this season.

Gabi's Golazo cleared for takeoff 🛫 pic.twitter.com/OA8OCIg3bn — New York City Football Club (@NYCFC) August 21, 2022

Santiago Rodríguez notched his third goal of the season, scoring in the first minute of the second half to push the lead to 2-0.

Sean Johnson didn't face a shot on goal in posting a clean sheet as NYCFC won for the first time since a 2-0 victory over Inter Miami on July 23. The club had gone 0-3-1 before beating Chicago.

Slonina finished with three saves for the Fire (8-12-7).