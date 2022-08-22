Watch CBS News
Sports

Gabriel Pereira's stunning goal helps NYCFC snap three-match slide, beat Chicago

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS/AP

NYCFC graphic 00:12

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. -- Gabriel Pereira and Santiago Rodríguez scored goals early in each half and New York City FC
snapped a three-match losing streak with a 2-0 victory over the Chicago Fire on Sunday.

Pereira drilled a shot past Chicago goalkeeper Gaga Slonina into the upper right corner of the net from 10 feet outside the box to give NYCFC (13-7-6) a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute. It was Pereira's fifth goal this season.

Santiago Rodríguez notched his third goal of the season, scoring in the first minute of the second half to push the lead to 2-0.

Sean Johnson didn't face a shot on goal in posting a clean sheet as NYCFC won for the first time since a 2-0 victory over Inter Miami on July 23. The club had gone 0-3-1 before beating Chicago.

Slonina finished with three saves for the Fire (8-12-7).

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 21, 2022 / 8:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.