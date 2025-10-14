Court considers whether man whose conviction in Etan Patz case was overturned should be released

A court will hold a conference Tuesday on whether or not Pedro Hernandez, the man convicted in the 1979 disappearance of 6-year-old Etan Patz in New York, will be released or face a new trial -- and when that might happen.

Back in 2017, Hernandez was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after two trials, with the second trial concluding after nine days of jury deliberation.

In July, a federal appeals court overturned that conviction, saying the "the state trial court contradicted clearly established federal law." The appeals court ordered that Hernandez face a new trial "within a reasonable period" or be released.

Tuesday, prosecutors and attorneys for Hernandez are appearing before a judge for a conference.

At issue: What is "a reasonable period" for prosecutors to decide on retrial?

Prosecutors argue Hernandez should remain in prison while the Supreme Court considers whether or not the appeals court's decision to overturn his conviction should stand. Prosecutors argue that ought to be considered as being "within a reasonable period," as per the appeals court's order. Prosecutors went on to argue if the Supreme Court overrules the appeals court, then Hernandez's conviction would stand, and there would be no need for a retrial.

In a letter to the judge, prosecutors said a retrial would be a "particularly complex and burdensome undertaking given the unique nature of this case," pointing out the initial murder and kidnapping happened in 1979, the trials took place in 2015 and 2016-17, "and any further retrial ... would occur nearly a decade after the last trial."

"It would be unreasonable to require the state court system and the People to initiate a complicated retrial" before the Supreme Court makes its decision on whether or not to reverse the appeals court's decisions, prosecutors wrote.

Hernandez's attorneys argue in their own letter to the judge that prosecutors are trying to "needlessly delay [Hernandez's] right to be released or retried in a timely fashion," as per the appeals court's decision. Hernandez's attorneys want the judge to set a 30-day time limit for prosecutors to reach a decision on whether or not they'll retry him.

"Alternatively, if [prosecutors] report that they do not intend or have the ability to retry [Hernandez], this court should order [Hernandez's] immediate release," defense attorney Ted Diskant wrote.

The appeals court, in making its decision, said the judge in Hernandez's second trial gave "clearly wrong" and "manifestly prejudicial" instructions to the jury in response to a question about Hernandez's confession in the case. Hernandez's attorneys argued his confession was false and brought on by mental illness.

"The jury in the case considered confessions when they shouldn't have been able to consider confessions," legal expert David Schwartz said. "If a jury determines that a confession is an involuntary confession, then they can't consider it. The law has to be equal for everyone."

Etan Patz case had national impact

The disappearance of Patz changed the country.

He vanished in 1979 while walking to his school bus stop in SoHo - the first time he ever walked there alone. He became one of the first missing children to be pictured on milk cartons.

The date of his disappearance was designated National Missing Children's Day.