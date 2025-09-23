Looking for love in NYC? Try making a pedicab connection in the Mingle Mobile.

NYC matchmaker helps singles find love in the backseat of his pedicab

One man is pedaling his way through New York City streets to help singles make real-life connections.

Matchmaker Walker Ward is connecting people at random from the backseat of his pedicab, which he calls "The Mingle Mobile."

"Try to help them find, you know, potentially the love of their life," Ward said. "We're shopping for love on the streets of New York."

He takes videos of each date and posts them to his Instagram page, Pedicab Connections.

"Physically, it can get a little tiring," Ward said. "Can't put a price on love. We push through."

Sometimes, singles message him online to request a ride.

Other times, he approaches pedestrians and asks if they're single. That's how he met Anjali Natvar, who decided to hop in for a ride and a blind date.

"This is my last resort. If this doesn't work, there is something wrong with New York," she said.

Natvar echoed a sentiment becoming more common among millennials and Gen Z.

"More and more people are looking for real, genuine connections. Everybody's exhausted and tired with the dating apps," she said.

After riding around for a few minutes, Ward spotted a match for Natvar and invited him into the pedicab. The ride was a success -- Natvar and her date clicked.

Ward says he's been matchmaking for the past three months and has a 50% success rate.

"If you're willing to get in the back of the Mingle Mobile, like, you know, you've been looking. It's not your first time," he said.

As the weather turns colder, love season in New York is heating up, and with "cuffing season" right around the corner, the Mingle Mobile will likely be busier than ever.

"We're gonna be riding a lot more, trying to help people get cuffed. Cuff 'em up," Ward said.

Ward says he does about 12-15 rides a day, and they're free of charge.