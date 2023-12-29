2 pedestrians injured after being struck by driver on Long Island
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. -- Police say two pedestrians were rushed to a local hospital after they were struck by a driver in Farmingdale.
It happened just before 3 p.m. Friday at Main and Fulton streets.
So far, there's no word on the vehicle involved or on the conditions of the victims.
