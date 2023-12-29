Watch CBS News
2 pedestrians injured after being struck by driver on Long Island

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. -- Police say two pedestrians were rushed to a local hospital after they were struck by a driver in Farmingdale.

It happened just before 3 p.m. Friday at Main and Fulton streets.

So far, there's no word on the vehicle involved or on the conditions of the victims.

Stay with CBS New York for the latest on this developing story.

December 29, 2023

