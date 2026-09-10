1 dead, 2 injured after pedestrians hit in Chinatown in NYC, police said
One pedestrian died, and two others were injured after being struck by a vehicle in Manhattan's Chinatown Thursday morning.
Firefighters said they got a call at 10:20 a.m. reporting the accident on Canal Street.
Emergency personnel transported three people who were seriously hurt to the hospital.
Video from the scene showed crime scene tape blocking off part of a street with a large truck carrying pallets of wood. Part of the truck's windshield was smashed, and it had multiple flat tires.
The NYPD said they are investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.