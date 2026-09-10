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1 dead, 2 injured after pedestrians hit in Chinatown in NYC, police said

By
Alexa Herrera
Digital Producer, CBS News New York
Alexa Herrera is a digital producer with the CBS News New York web team. She previously worked with WUFT and WTSP in Florida as a digital producer. She's a Long Island native.
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Alexa Herrera

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One pedestrian died, and two others were injured after being struck by a vehicle in Manhattan's Chinatown Thursday morning. 

Firefighters said they got a call at 10:20 a.m. reporting the accident on Canal Street.

Emergency personnel transported three people who were seriously hurt to the hospital.

chinatown-multiple-peds-struck-lr-hi-res-still.jpg
A truck was seen with a smashed windshield and flat tires in Chinatown.  CBS News New York

Video from the scene showed crime scene tape blocking off part of a street with a large truck carrying pallets of wood. Part of the truck's windshield was smashed, and it had multiple flat tires. 

The NYPD said they are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

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