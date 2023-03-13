Pedestrians on board with Broadway blocks redesign, but drivers not so much

Mixed feelings in Manhattan about new Broadway redesign

NEW YORK -- A pedestrian-friendly redesign started Monday along several blocks of Broadway in Manhattan.

Drivers are now forced to figure out new routes around the Flatiron District as pedestrians and bicyclists rule more roads in New York City.

Alper Tutus was loving the view of jackhammers, operated by crews tearing up Broadway between West 25th and West 27th streets.

"It's wonderful. It's wonderful," Tutus said.

He welcomes getting rid of cars and trucks and having pedestrians and bicyclists rule these blocks.

When asked if he thinks it will help business by getting more people to walk by and come in, Alper said, " I'm 100% sure they will."

"I think it's excellent, excellent," said Jonathan Rosen, a Flatiron District resident.

Above 27th Street will be shared streets. Pedestrians will get more space and drivers will get less up Broadway to West 32nd Street.

Mohammed Sibaweihi, who drives for a living, says this is wrong.

"It's gonna be bad for the drivers and delivery people. The people who's walking, it's good for them, but we drivers, it's bad for us," Sibaweihi said.

"I don't think it's a good idea," added driver Eric Margolis. "There's no parking. You cannot drive."

"We know our streets don't belong just to cars. They belong to pedestrians to cyclists and transit users, too," Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said.

"You really appreciate the city when you're able to walk through it, ride through it, skateboard through it, really engaging all of the city has to offer," Mayor Eric Adams said.

City leaders compare this to the redesign of 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights, Queens.

Plans were fast tracked in the Flatiron District after a cab driver jumped a curb on West 29th Street and injured six people.

"The accident was a major, major reason, that it was really time to continue this work," Adams said.

Plans call for additional Citi Bike docks and two-way bicycle lanes.

"It'll be great if everybody stays in their lane," South Bronx resident Ulysses Hicks said.

Look for this project to be finished during the summer.

The mayor said part of this project is also permanent outdoor dining in the pedestrian promenades.