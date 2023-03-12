Watch CBS News
Mayor Eric Adams says construction to begin Monday in Manhattan on "Broadway Vision" plan

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- City officials are preparing for the next phase of a major construction project in Manhattan.

On Sunday, Mayor Eric Adams and other local leaders gathered at West 26th Street and Broadway, which is part of the "Broadway Vision" plan.

The goal is to create safe public spaces along Broadway from Union Square to Columbus Circle.

Starting Monday, crews will start construction from 25th to 32nd streets.

"Offering new pedestrian plazas, widening crosswalks, and for pedestrian safety. This work has started already, and now we're moving it here to Broadway, a street that is notably a presence for New Yorkers," Adams said.

The mayor also said crews will add two-way bike lanes, expand bike docks, and add more room for outdoor dining.

First published on March 12, 2023 / 6:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

