Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver on Belt Parkway in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the driver behind a hit-and-run on the Belt Parkway in Queens.

The crash happened early Monday morning not far from the Aqueduct Race Track.

Police said a vehicle struck a pedestrian and kept going.

Chopper 2 flew over first responders on the scene in the eastbound lanes near the approach to the Van Wyck Expressway.

The victim was rushed to Jamaica Hospital in cardiac arrest. There's no word on their condition.

The eastbound lanes were closed during the investigation.