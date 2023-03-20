Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver on Belt Parkway in Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the driver behind a hit-and-run on the Belt Parkway in Queens. 

The crash happened early Monday morning not far from the Aqueduct Race Track.

Police said a vehicle struck a pedestrian and kept going. 

Chopper 2 flew over first responders on the scene in the eastbound lanes near the approach to the Van Wyck Expressway. 

The victim was rushed to Jamaica Hospital in cardiac arrest. There's no word on their condition. 

The eastbound lanes were closed during the investigation. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 20, 2023 / 11:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.