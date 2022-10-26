"Peace of Mind" discussion in New Jersey aims to ease stigma over behavioral health

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- An event in New Jersey aimed to ease the stigma over behavioral health.

CBS2's Cindy Hsu and fellow journalist Jack Ford took part in the important, candid discussion.

The event, held at the Park Savoy in Florham Park, was called "Peace of Mind" and benefitted Trinitas Medical Center.

The hospital is the only inpatient facility in New Jersey for patients diagnosed with intellectual or developmental disabilities and severe mental illness.