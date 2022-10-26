Watch CBS News
Local News

"Peace of Mind" discussion in New Jersey aims to ease stigma over behavioral health

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Behavioral health discussion held at "Peace of Mind" benefit
Behavioral health discussion held at "Peace of Mind" benefit 00:28

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- An event in New Jersey aimed to ease the stigma over behavioral health.

CBS2's Cindy Hsu and fellow journalist Jack Ford took part in the important, candid discussion.

The event, held at the Park Savoy in Florham Park, was called "Peace of Mind" and benefitted Trinitas Medical Center.

The hospital is the only inpatient facility in New Jersey for patients diagnosed with intellectual or developmental disabilities and severe mental illness.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 25, 2022 / 11:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.