Trial of Paul Caneiro, accused of killing his brother and family in Colts Neck, N.J. begins

Opening statements began Monday in the trial of Paul Caneiro in New Jersey.

Caneiro is accused of killing his brother, sister-in-law and their two young children at the family's home in Colts Neck, and then setting that home on fire.

Prosecutors say Caneiro killed the family over his brother's plans to remove him from a technology company they shared after money allegedly disappeared from the firm, and for the $500,000 he'd receive from a life insurance policy if they were all dead.

Caneiro faces murder, arson, weapons, theft and more charges.

Prosecutors said Caneiro went to his brother's home, shot him in the back and then four more times in the head. His brother's wife was found shot and stabbed, and his 11-year-old son Jesse and 8-year-old daughter Sophia were stabbed repeatedly.

Caneiro has pleaded not guilty, and his defense team says he loved his family and has been wrongly accused.