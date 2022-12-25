Watch CBS News
Local News

For 29th year, families pack gym in Paterson for annual toy giveaway hosted by the New Jersey Community Development Corporation

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Families pack gym in Paterson for toy giveaway
Families pack gym in Paterson for toy giveaway 00:38

PATERSON, N.J. -- There was a special holiday delivery this Christmas Eve in New Jersey where families packed a gym in Paterson for an annual toy giveaway and party. 

It was the 29th year of the event being hosted by the New Jersey Community Development Corporation. 

Mayor Andre Sayegh said it's key to helping the community. 

"The demand is so high in Paterson, such a need for toys. Inflation is playing a role, so encourage that we could give out thousands of free gifts to Paterson residents," said Sayegh. 

Organizers said they were able to give out toys to more than 1,000 families. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 25, 2022 / 10:37 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.