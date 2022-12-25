For 29th year, families pack gym in Paterson for annual toy giveaway hosted by the New Jersey Community Development Corporation

PATERSON, N.J. -- There was a special holiday delivery this Christmas Eve in New Jersey where families packed a gym in Paterson for an annual toy giveaway and party.

It was the 29th year of the event being hosted by the New Jersey Community Development Corporation.

Mayor Andre Sayegh said it's key to helping the community.

"The demand is so high in Paterson, such a need for toys. Inflation is playing a role, so encourage that we could give out thousands of free gifts to Paterson residents," said Sayegh.

Organizers said they were able to give out toys to more than 1,000 families.