Paterson teen Vitzie Salce gets new bike after hers was stolen from backyard

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

PATERSON, N.J. -- A New Jersey girl whose bike was stolen is now getting a new ride. 

The Elks Club in Paterson is giving 15-year-old Vitzie Salce a new bicycle. 

Her family says earlier this month a man hopped their backyard fence and stole the mountain bike she had saved up to buy. 

She spent two summers selling her arts and crafts to afford the used bike. 

