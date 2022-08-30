Paterson teen Vitzie Salce gets new bike after hers was stolen from backyard
PATERSON, N.J. -- A New Jersey girl whose bike was stolen is now getting a new ride.
The Elks Club in Paterson is giving 15-year-old Vitzie Salce a new bicycle.
Her family says earlier this month a man hopped their backyard fence and stole the mountain bike she had saved up to buy.
She spent two summers selling her arts and crafts to afford the used bike.
