Paterson teen Vitzie Salce gets new bike after hers was stolen from backyard

PATERSON, N.J. -- A New Jersey girl whose bike was stolen is now getting a new ride.

The Elks Club in Paterson is giving 15-year-old Vitzie Salce a new bicycle.

Her family says earlier this month a man hopped their backyard fence and stole the mountain bike she had saved up to buy.

She spent two summers selling her arts and crafts to afford the used bike.