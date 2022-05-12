15-year-old girl killed, 4 men injured in Paterson shooting

PATERSON, N.J. -- A shooting in Passaic County, New Jersey, left a 15-year-old girl dead and four others injured Wednesday night.

It happened just after 10 p.m. on Essex Street in Paterson.

Police say officers arrived and found the teen shot in the head. She died on the scene.

CBS2 spoke to Councilman Luis Velez, who says it was a drive-by shooting. He's saying something more needs to be done to curb crime.

"There has to be a program, not for youth, because they've taken those programs. It's to curb the crime that is hurting this city. A program that's effective," Velez said.

Four other men were shot, ranging in age from 21-32. They were treated for their injuries and released from the hospital.