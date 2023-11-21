Watch CBS News
No criminal charges filed against Paterson police detective in deadly shooting

PATERSON, N.J. -- A New Jersey grand jury has declined to file criminal charges against a Paterson police detective in a fatal shooting in 2022.

The Office of Public Integrity and Accountability investigated the death of 33-year-old Hui Zhang, who was shot by police in October.

Investigators say Zhang ran from the scene after crashing into three others cars, then attempted to carjack other drivers.

Authorities say Zhang was shot and killed after he pointed a handgun at Det. Victor Lora.

Investigators say that gun turned out to be fake.

