Paterson improving pedestrian safety at nearly 100 intersections near schools

PATERSON, N.J. -- Pedestrian safety is being beefed up near over a dozen schools in Passaic County, New Jersey.

Paterson is getting over $600,000 from the Safe Routes to School program.

The money will go toward improved signage and warning signals at 15 public schools and 93 intersections.

"The funding for crosswalk safety for Paterson's children will go a long way in making the safety of their goings and comings to school much more positive for them, safer for them, but more important, for their parents, less for them to have to worry about," said Paterson Public Schools Superintendent Eileen Shafer.

The goal is to encourage more kids to walk or bike to school.