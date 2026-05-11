2 dead after Paterson, N.J. shooting, prosecutors say

Two people are dead after a shooting Sunday night in New Jersey, prosecutors said.

Paterson police responded to the incident just before 8:30 p.m. at Rosa Parks Boulevard and Godwin Avenue. They found six people with gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to the hospital. A 43-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were pronounced dead. The other four people are stable, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

Councilman Alex Mendez was at the scene after the shooting.

"This city is not safe at all. It's unacceptable," Mendez said. "Every other week, we're getting a shooting."

The prosecutor's office is asking anyone with additional information to contact the tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO, submit an anonymous tip on the website or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.

Check back for updates on this developing story.