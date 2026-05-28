Paterson, N.J., rolling out the red carpet for FIFA World Cup 2026 events. Here's how.

Paterson, New Jersey, will host a series of watch parties and cultural events to celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The events will bring soccer, music and food together across the city.

Kids in Paterson are already hitting the field at Hinchliffe Stadium, practicing their moves and getting ready for the biggest stage in sport.

Coaches and teachers said they think the upcoming World Cup will inspire more kids to play soccer.

"You give kids one look at something that's fun, like soccer, especially the World Cup, where it's just amazing and you never know what's going to happen, of course they'll pick it up real quick and easy," teacher's aide Sidney Hinson said.

The city rolled out a new summer series called "Passport to Paterson," which includes five World Cup watch parties citywide, including at Hinchliffe Stadium. Most of the events are free.

"This is a wonderful way to get people together with large screens, some great sound systems. And just the energy, feeling like you are part of the game, without having to spend thousands of dollars on a ticket," said Paterson's first lady Farhanna Sayegh, who is organizing the events.

Mayor Andre Sayegh said it's a celebration of soccer, community and culture.

"So we want to afford individuals an opportunity to see the world's most popular sport here in this city, that is one of the most diverse in the country," he said.

Organizers expect thousands of people to show up to events across Paterson. They hope it's a boost for local businesses.

For more information about Paterson's events, click here.