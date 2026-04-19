No arrests made in Paterson, N.J., shooting that killed 20-year-old man, injured 3 others

No arrests have been made in connection to a shooting in Paterson, New Jersey, that left one man dead and three others injured.

It happened Saturday evening on the corner of 10th Avenue and East 29th Street.

2 in critical condition, 1 in stable condition

Cellphone video captures at least 10 shots being fired.

Marquir Darby, 20, was struck and killed, and three others were injured.

Marquir Darby (right) was killed in a shooting in Paterson, New Jersey, on April 18, 2026. Photo provided

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office said two victims are in critical condition and another person is stable. Police sources tell CBS News New York that a 12-year-old was among the injured.

A girl whose birthday party was being held nearby said her friend had just stepped out when the shooting happened.

"He was going to the bodega. He went running back, but he had saw two people come out of a car and then shoot," she said. "I just went inside. I was scared. I didn't know what was happening."

Neighbors remained on edge Sunday.

"Nobody's outside. Everybody's pretty much hiding inside the house right now because the neighborhood is not safe," one resident said.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Uncle mourns nephew's death

Darby's uncle, Marlon Darby, said he doesn't know the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

"Wow. It's just unreal," he said. "Just a great kid. Somebody that we've been raising."

Marlon Darby said Marquir Darby loved basketball, adding that they talked daily and he tried to give his nephew advice.

"It's what uncles-slash-fathers do. Life lessons. Showing him how to be a better man, not to get caught up in things," he said.

Marlon Darby said his nephew was an only child, and that he was trying to get a job at MetLife Stadium.

His death comes shortly after another recent loss for his family.

"My mom just died from cancer six months ago. She kept herself alive just to see this boy," Marlon Darby said. "He was a good kid. Very kind-hearted and good child."