12-year-old boy, 3 other people shot in Paterson, N.J., source says

A child and three other people were shot in Paterson, New Jersey, on Saturday, a source familiar with the investigation told CBS News New York.

According to that source, one of the victims is only 12 years old.

1 dead, 3 hurt in Paterson shooting, council member says

Cellphone video shows the terrifying moments after shots rang out on the corner of East 29th Street and 10th Avenue just after 6 p.m.

"This came in late in the afternoon, a shooting happened here," Paterson Council Member Luis Velez said. "Four victims. I believe one deceased and the remaining are at the hospital taking treatment."

He added, "I cannot say that anybody was targeted."

A source familiar with the investigation says the 12-year-old boy who was shot survived.

The Passaic County prosecutor's office is investigating, but has not yet released details on the shooting.

Investigators have said very little about what happened or what the motive was.

Witness describes shooting

Just around the corner, a group of young people celebrating a birthday heard the gunshots.

"We all went to my porch to sing 'Happy Birthday' to me since it's my birthday," said a girl who did not wish to be identified. "As soon as we finished singing, we had heard probably like 12 gunshots, and at the time, everybody got scared. They ducked a little bit."

She said she and her friends took cover.

"I just went inside. I was scared. I didn't know what was happening," she said. "It was scary to witness."

She said another friend was going to a nearby bodega when the shooting happened.

"He went running back, but he had saw two people come out of a car and then shoot, but it was like an automatic gun," she said.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.