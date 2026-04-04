Drone video shows huge fire burning in Paterson, New Jersey

Fire officials are investigating the cause of a multi-alarm fire at a former chemical manufacturer in Paterson, New Jersey.

Gas and power had to be cut to nearby homes, and several cars were destroyed.

Fire at superfund site

Drone video shows firefighters battling a massive fire overnight Friday on East Main Street.

Intense flames were coming from the entire structure after firefighters were called in at around 11:30 p.m., officials said.

Aerial shots of the scene show a portion of the building collapsed in the massive blaze as firefighters battled it from the outside.

"We had free-burning gas in two places that was inhibiting us from actually extinguishing the fire," Paterson Deputy Fire Chief Mike Cleenput said.

CBS News New York

The Environmental Protection Agency said the site used to house Galaxie Chemical Corp. until it was abandoned around 2006. The agency classifies it as a superfund site, meaning the area may be contaminated with hazardous materials.

Officials said no chemicals were found at the site at the time of the fire.

Cleenput reports there were no injuries.

"Our firefighters were put to the test this Good Friday and demonstrated why they're called, Paterson's Bravest," Mayor André Sayegh said in a statement on social media. "I am thankful for our Fire Chief Alex Alicea and commend the men and women who courageously fought this fire."

Squatters suspected

The Pacheco family's doorbell camera on Piercy Street picked up the start of the fast-growing fire across the street.

"I felt the heat and I saw outside looking kinda weird, so I came outside and that's when I saw the flame," Ramon Pacheco said.

Saturday, there was still a strong chemical smell near the building and in some of the surrounding area, but the deputy fire chief said environmental officials deemed the air safe to breathe.

"We did have the Passaic County Sheriff's Department Hazmat Team here last night conducting air monitoring, and they didn't find anything that was harmful to residents where they had to do any type of shelter in place," Cleenput said.

A former chemical manufacturer in Paterson, New Jersey, will be demolished after a fire broke out on April 3, 2026. CBS News New York

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but fire officials suspect squatters have been staying there.

Elvio Taveras, who owns property nearby, said eight months ago, he saw people going inside.

"I told them, 'Listen, you don't have any belongings in there. Get out of there,' and they listened to me, but nighttime, they can do whatever they want because we're not here," he said.

Officials said the building will be demolished. Neighbor Sauri Morel said he would like to see the lot transformed into a supermarket or a park.

"It would help the community," he said.