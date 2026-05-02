Passenger detained at Newark Airport after incident on United Airlines flight, police say

A passenger was detained at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey on Saturday after an incident on board a United Airlines flight, police said.

It happened just after 6 p.m.

Port Authority Police said they received a report of an altercation on United Airlines flight 1837 as it arrived at Newark Airport.

Officers detained a 48-year-old man, who was taken to a local hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

Police said one individual on the plane refused medical attention, and no other injuries were reported.

In a statement, United Airlines said, "Local law enforcement met United flight 1837 upon its scheduled arrival at Newark International Airport to address an unruly passenger. We're grateful to our crew for their efforts to ensure the safety of fellow crew members and our customers."

CBS News New York reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration for more information and has not yet heard back.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.