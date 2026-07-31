Body found in Passaic River after 2-day search for missing girl, mayor says

A body has been found in the Passaic River in New Jersey after a two-day search for a missing girl, officials say.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said a body matching the description of a child was found in the water under the Market Street Bridge going south toward Newark just before 7 p.m. Friday.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the identity.

Crews have been searching the river for a 10-year-old girl who went missing after being swept into the water along with two other children Wednesday evening.

One child, an 11-year-old girl, was able to get out of the river on her own and was unharmed. The body of the second child, a 10-year-old boy, was found in the river late Wednesday night.

Police said the three children were playing near a boat ramp at Pulaski Park at the time.

"On this ramp, you can kind of walk very close to the river and think you're secure, and in an instant you can drop, and you can be under five feet of water, especially when we had a week with so much rain in the city of Passaic," Lora said.

Since Wednesday evening, search teams have covered nearly nine miles of the Passaic River using boats, sonar, drones and cadaver dogs.

The mayor said all three children are from Garfield, but one family has ties to Passaic. The 11-year-old girl and the 10-year-old boy are siblings, Lora said.

The names of the children have not been released.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.